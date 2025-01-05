Left Menu

Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy

On his 91st birthday, former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspirational leadership. Joshi, part of the influential triumvirate with Vajpayee and Advani, played a pivotal role in the BJP's growth during its formative years and served as a minister under Vajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:45 IST
Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy
Murli Manohar Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday wishes to Murli Manohar Joshi, the former BJP president, as he turned 91 on Sunday.

Modi hailed Joshi as a guiding force for millions of BJP members, emphasizing his invaluable wisdom, extensive experience, and firm nationalist beliefs that continue to benefit the nation.

Joshi, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, formed a crucial triumvirate that influenced the BJP's trajectory in the 1990s, eventually serving as a minister in the Vajpayee administration from 1998 to 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025