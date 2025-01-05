Celebrating Murli Manohar Joshi: A Pillar of BJP Legacy
On his 91st birthday, former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspirational leadership. Joshi, part of the influential triumvirate with Vajpayee and Advani, played a pivotal role in the BJP's growth during its formative years and served as a minister under Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday wishes to Murli Manohar Joshi, the former BJP president, as he turned 91 on Sunday.
Modi hailed Joshi as a guiding force for millions of BJP members, emphasizing his invaluable wisdom, extensive experience, and firm nationalist beliefs that continue to benefit the nation.
Joshi, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, formed a crucial triumvirate that influenced the BJP's trajectory in the 1990s, eventually serving as a minister in the Vajpayee administration from 1998 to 2004.
