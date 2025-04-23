KL Rahul's Surging IPL Performance: A Masterclass in Moving On
Cheteshwar Pujara believes KL Rahul's shift in mindset has sparked his success with Delhi Capitals in the IPL, transforming him into a critical asset for the Indian team. Released by Lucknow Super Giants after a tough season, Rahul's mature approach has revitalized his game, reflected in his top-performing run as the leading scorer this season.
- Country:
- India
Cheteshwar Pujara asserts that KL Rahul's reinvigorated mindset has been pivotal to his successful transition with the Delhi Capitals in the current IPL season, proving he can be a valuable asset for the Indian national team.
Rahul made headlines with his third half-century of the season, leading Delhi Capitals to a decisive eight-wicket triumph against his old team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Tuesday. His previous tenure at LSG ended on a sour note, both with his performance and his relationship with team owner Sanjiv Goenka, who publicly criticized him.
With the weight of captaincy lifted, Rahul seems to have found a new rhythm, emerging as the top run-scorer this season, a shift noted by cricket veterans like former England opener Nick Knight, who suggests that not having captaincy duties has played a role in his newfound freedom and relaxed stance at the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Last-Over Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Thriller Showdown: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Against Kolkata
Lucknow Super Giants defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in their IPL match in Kolkata.
Nicholas Pooran Shines with Record IPL Performance for Lucknow Super Giants
Thrilling Encounter: Gujarat Titans Face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Clash