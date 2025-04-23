Left Menu

Djibouti and AfDB Strengthen Ties to Advance Vision 2035 and Regional Growth

Throughout the week-long mission, Dr. Sherif and his delegation engaged with key figures across Djibouti's political and development landscape.

Djibouti and AfDB Strengthen Ties to Advance Vision 2035 and Regional Growth
The Prime Minister emphasized that infrastructure is pivotal to the nation's Vision 2035, which aims to raise GDP per capita and achieve inclusive, equitable growth.
  • Country:
  • Djibouti

The Republic of Djibouti and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have reaffirmed their commitment to a robust development partnership following a high-level consultation mission that took place from April 4 to 11, 2025. Led by Dr. Khaled Sherif, Executive Director for Egypt and Djibouti at the Bank, the mission represented a significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation, addressing pressing infrastructure needs, and aligning strategic objectives under Djibouti’s ambitious Vision 2035 development agenda.

High-Level Engagements and Strategic Dialogues

Throughout the week-long mission, Dr. Sherif and his delegation engaged with key figures across Djibouti’s political and development landscape. A central meeting was held with Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, focusing on critical development challenges and future collaborative opportunities. Discussions revolved around infrastructure expansion—particularly in road networks—public health through the construction of additional hospitals, and water accessibility via new drinking water wells.

The Prime Minister emphasized that infrastructure is pivotal to the nation’s Vision 2035, which aims to raise GDP per capita and achieve inclusive, equitable growth. “Our goal is to ensure that progress reaches all corners of our nation, curbing rural-urban migration and promoting national cohesion,” he stated.

Advancing Key Sectors: Infrastructure, Health, and Education

The consultation mission also highlighted the importance of investing in transportation, urban development, and electrification, especially in underserved rural areas. Dr. Sherif held extensive talks with Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh—who also serves as Djibouti’s AfDB Governor—on leveraging infrastructure as a driver of economic integration and territorial equality.

“These infrastructures are not only economic growth enablers but also instruments of regional unity,” said Minister Dawaleh, stressing the dual economic and social value of these projects.

Dr. Sherif praised the country’s efforts on major undertakings like the Port of Doraleh and the development of special economic zones and free trade areas. These projects, he said, demonstrate Djibouti’s potential as a logistics and trade hub in the Horn of Africa. However, he also noted the critical importance of transparent governance and rigorous monitoring to ensure effective fiscal management and project execution.

Promoting Social Development and Human Capital

In a broader engagement with the education sector, the AfDB delegation met with officials from the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and representatives from the University of Djibouti. These discussions centered on promoting higher education and research as essential tools for long-term national development. Dr. Sherif delivered keynote remarks at the University, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to human capital development as a core component of sustainable economic growth.

Further meetings with the Djibouti Social Development Agency and financial institutions like the Red Sea Bank for Commerce emphasized the need for stronger coordination in aid delivery and more efficient development programming.

Looking Ahead: Toward the AfDB 60th Annual Meetings

The mission concluded with a look toward the upcoming 60th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank, scheduled for May 26–30, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. These meetings are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of development finance in Africa and will provide Djibouti with a key platform to showcase its progress and seek increased support for its development priorities.

Dr. Sherif reaffirmed the Bank’s readiness to deepen its partnership with Djibouti, saying, “The alignment between Djibouti’s Vision 2035 and the Bank’s strategic priorities offers a powerful framework for action. We are committed to supporting Djibouti’s efforts to build a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous future.”

