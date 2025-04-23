Minister Assures Efforts to Safeguard Kashmir Tourism Post-Pahalgam Attack

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has vowed to mitigate the effects on Kashmir's tourism sector after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including foreign tourists. Addressing reporters, Shekhawat condemned the attack and reiterated the government's commitment to combating terrorism.

Shekhawat, speaking on the sidelines of a Central Advisory Board of Archaeology meeting, emphasized that his ministry is maintaining close contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government's senior officials. The coordinated efforts aim to monitor and address any arising issues following the attack, which has left the nation in mourning.

Highlighting India's strong stance against terrorism, Shekhawat noted the swift actions of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who both prioritized the situation, demonstrating the country's zero-tolerance policy. Shekhawat assured that those responsible for the attack would face the harshest punishment as per Indian law.

