Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuver: A Mistaken Alliance

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticized his past alliances with the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad, calling them a 'mistake.' He highlighted his contributions to women's empowerment through self-help groups, while rejecting speculation about a political reunion with the RJD amidst ongoing political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:25 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar publicly expressed regret over forming past alliances with the RJD, branding these moves as a 'mistake.' His candid remarks came amidst his state-wide Pragati Yatra, where he also took a moment to underscore the initiatives undertaken by his government, particularly women's empowerment through self-help groups.

Kumar's comments were a response to former CM Lalu Prasad's recent suggestion that the RJD remains open to renewing ties. This statement coincided with the complexities surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ambiguous support for Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Despite the political undercurrents, state BJP leaders reaffirmed Kumar as the NDA's future candidate. This political landscape demonstrates the BJP's reliance on regional allies, such as the JD(U) and TDP, to maintain power at the national level, particularly after falling short in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

