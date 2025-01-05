Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuver: A Mistaken Alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar publicly expressed regret over forming past alliances with the RJD, branding these moves as a 'mistake.' His candid remarks came amidst his state-wide Pragati Yatra, where he also took a moment to underscore the initiatives undertaken by his government, particularly women's empowerment through self-help groups.

Kumar's comments were a response to former CM Lalu Prasad's recent suggestion that the RJD remains open to renewing ties. This statement coincided with the complexities surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ambiguous support for Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Despite the political undercurrents, state BJP leaders reaffirmed Kumar as the NDA's future candidate. This political landscape demonstrates the BJP's reliance on regional allies, such as the JD(U) and TDP, to maintain power at the national level, particularly after falling short in the Lok Sabha polls.

