Legacy of Leadership: The Complex Life of Costas Simitis

Costas Simitis, the former prime minister of Greece who played a pivotal role in the country's entry into the eurozone, has passed away at the age of 88, according to state TV ERT.

Simitis, known as a key figure in shaping modern Greece, was reportedly taken to a Corinth hospital from his holiday home west of Athens, where he was found unconscious without a pulse. The hospital director, cited by Greek media, confirmed an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The Greek government has announced four days of official mourning, and plans are underway for a state funeral to honor his contributions. Tributes for Simitis have come from across the political spectrum, highlighting his dedication to public service and his role in crucial economic reforms. His tenure saw significant achievements including Greece's entrance into the eurozone and preparations for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

(With inputs from agencies.)