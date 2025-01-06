Left Menu

Najib Razak's Quest for House Arrest

Malaysia's appeals court granted former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request to access a key document potentially allowing him to spend the remainder of his jail sentence at home. The document, which Najib claims supports an 'addendum order' for house arrest, remains unverified, and its existence is uncertain.

In a significant legal development, Malaysia's appeals court has approved a request from former Prime Minister Najib Razak to acquire a critical document that may permit him to serve the rest of his prison term at home. The decision comes amidst Najib's ongoing battle to mitigate the effects of his conviction in the high-profile 1MDB scandal.

Najib's appeal follows a lower court ruling, made in July, that dismissed his efforts to authenticate and execute an alleged royal order. This order, according to Najib, entitles him to house arrest, a claim he continues to assert despite the document's uncertain status.

He contends that an 'addendum order' was issued by Malaysia's former king in February of the previous year. This order, supposedly tied to a pardons board's decision, reportedly reduces Najib's imprisonment from 12 years to six, but questions linger about the document's existence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

