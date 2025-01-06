Left Menu

Burkina Faso's Displaced: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Violence

Over 2.5 million people in Burkina Faso have been displaced due to violence from Islamist extremists and government forces. Many have fled to the capital, Ouagadougou, where they face discrimination and lack support. The ongoing violence and military actions exacerbate ethnic tensions, leaving displaced individuals in precarious situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouagadougou | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:15 IST
Burkina Faso's Displaced: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Violence
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is grappling with a severe displacement crisis, where more than 2.5 million people have been forced to flee due to relentless violence. The Islamist extremists and government-affiliated forces have wreaked havoc, pushing villagers to seek refuge in the capital, Ouagadougou.

In Ouagadougou, the displaced find little solace. Originally viewed as safe, the capital now houses countless individuals who live in shadows, unsupported by the authorities and unacknowledged by official aid organizations. Many are left to beg for survival, their plight largely ignored by the international community.

As ethnic tensions rise, exacerbated by the junta's heavy-handed military strategies, the situation remains precarious. Analysts warn of further radicalization and violence, deepening the crisis. For the displaced, caught in a spiral of violence and neglect, the future remains deeply uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025