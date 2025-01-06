Burkina Faso's Displaced: A Struggle for Survival Amidst Violence

Burkina Faso is grappling with a severe displacement crisis, where more than 2.5 million people have been forced to flee due to relentless violence. The Islamist extremists and government-affiliated forces have wreaked havoc, pushing villagers to seek refuge in the capital, Ouagadougou.

In Ouagadougou, the displaced find little solace. Originally viewed as safe, the capital now houses countless individuals who live in shadows, unsupported by the authorities and unacknowledged by official aid organizations. Many are left to beg for survival, their plight largely ignored by the international community.

As ethnic tensions rise, exacerbated by the junta's heavy-handed military strategies, the situation remains precarious. Analysts warn of further radicalization and violence, deepening the crisis. For the displaced, caught in a spiral of violence and neglect, the future remains deeply uncertain.

