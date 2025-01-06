South Korea’s Political Storm: Impeachment, Arrest Warrants, and Democratic Integrity

South Korean authorities are pursuing an extension on the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid significant political and social unrest.

The warrant, the first in history for a sitting president, is part of a turbulent investigation over a disputed martial law declaration made on December 3. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is spearheading this unprecedented legal battle.

The impeachment of Yoon has sparked intense protests and debates, drawing both domestic and international critique. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized Washington's concern while recognizing South Korea's democratic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)