President Nicolas Maduro is poised to begin a contentious new term in Venezuela, with a swearing-in ceremony scheduled by the ruling party-controlled congress. The controversy derives from serious doubts about last year's election results, challenged by opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who claims to have won the vote.

Numerous demonstrations are anticipated as supporters rally for both Maduro and Gonzalez. While Maduro calls for public demonstrations to showcase support, the opposition, led by figures like Maria Corina Machado, urges protest against what they see as a fraudulent power grab.

The international community, wary of Venezuela's lack of transparency, is hesitant to attend the event. With a fragile economy and deepening inequality, many Venezuelans face dire conditions under Maduro's governance, highlighting a stark departure from the promises of socialist egalitarianism.

