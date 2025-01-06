Deadly West Bank Bus Attack Escalates Tensions
A bus carrying Israelis in the West Bank was attacked, killing at least three and wounding six. The violence marks an escalation in conflict after Hamas' October 7, 2023, assault from Gaza. The incident highlights the growing unrest in the region amidst ongoing hostilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A tragic incident unfolded in the occupied West Bank when a bus transporting Israelis came under fire, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals.
According to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, six others sustained injuries during the attack, which occurred on Monday.
This violent event contributes to the rising tension and conflict in the region, following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas from Gaza, sparking an ongoing war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bank
- Israel
- Hamas
- attack
- violence
- rescue service
- October 2023
- war
- conflict
- occupation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Maharashtra Visit Amidst Parbhani Violence
PM Modi says it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence in society; cites Germany's Christmas market attack.
Congress Demands Justice Amid Allegations in Parbhani Violence Case
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling
Aid Crisis Amidst Rising Violence: Gaza's Humanitarian Plight