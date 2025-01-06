Deadly West Bank Bus Attack Escalates Tensions

A tragic incident unfolded in the occupied West Bank when a bus transporting Israelis came under fire, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, six others sustained injuries during the attack, which occurred on Monday.

This violent event contributes to the rising tension and conflict in the region, following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas from Gaza, sparking an ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)