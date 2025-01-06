Congress Unveils 'Pyari Didi' Scheme Ahead of Delhi Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled the Congress party's 'Pyari Didi' scheme, promising Rs 2,500 to the capital's women. This announcement, made alongside Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, is the first in a series of party guarantees.

Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress's prospects, emphasizing their track record of delivering on promises. 'Congress' strength is country's strength,' he stated, underscoring the party's historical significance and credibility.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav took the opportunity to highlight the party's commitment to fulfilling promises across various states, including Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan. He also took a swipe at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unfulfilled promises and failing governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)