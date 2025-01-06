Biden Consoles Families After New Orleans Tragedy

President Joe Biden is set to comfort the grieving families of the recent New Year's attack in New Orleans, where an Army veteran drove a truck into a crowd, killing 14 and wounding 30. As Biden nears the end of his presidency, he carries a message of hope and resilience for the victims' families.

Biden, who has endured personal tragedy, often provides a personal touch in such grim situations, offering empathy and his direct contact details to those in need. He plans to meet privately with the families to share in their grief and offer support.

The perpetrator of the attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, posted videos expressing support for the Islamic State before plowing into the French Quarter crowd. Biden dismissed conspiracy theories about the attack, affirming the investigation's conclusion of a lone actor. The White House remains committed to the trip despite inclement weather in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)