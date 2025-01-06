Left Menu

Biden Consoles Families After New Orleans Tragedy

President Joe Biden visits New Orleans to console families affected by a horrific New Year's attack. An Army veteran killed 14 and injured 30 in the French Quarter. Biden, drawing from personal tragedy, offers solace, urging residents to dismiss conspiracy theories surrounding the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST
President Joe Biden is set to comfort the grieving families of the recent New Year's attack in New Orleans, where an Army veteran drove a truck into a crowd, killing 14 and wounding 30. As Biden nears the end of his presidency, he carries a message of hope and resilience for the victims' families.

Biden, who has endured personal tragedy, often provides a personal touch in such grim situations, offering empathy and his direct contact details to those in need. He plans to meet privately with the families to share in their grief and offer support.

The perpetrator of the attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, posted videos expressing support for the Islamic State before plowing into the French Quarter crowd. Biden dismissed conspiracy theories about the attack, affirming the investigation's conclusion of a lone actor. The White House remains committed to the trip despite inclement weather in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

