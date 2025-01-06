Left Menu

Kickl's Coalition Quest: Austria's New Political Chapter

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has asked far-right Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl to form a coalition government after centrist efforts failed. The conservative People's Party agreed to hold talks with Kickl, showing a willingness to form a coalition with the FPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:01 IST
Kickl's Coalition Quest: Austria's New Political Chapter
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has entrusted Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), with the task of forming a coalition government. This development comes after previous attempts to establish a centrist government without the FPO were unsuccessful.

In a televised address, Van der Bellen stated that he selected Kickl to begin negotiations with the conservative People's Party in an effort to establish a new government. The People's Party, seen as the only viable partner for the FPO, has already expressed readiness to enter coalition talks with Kickl.

This move marks a significant turn in Austria's political landscape as the country faces the possibility of a coalition government involving the far-right FPO, highlighting the complexities and shifts within Austrian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025