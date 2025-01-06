Kickl's Coalition Quest: Austria's New Political Chapter

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has entrusted Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), with the task of forming a coalition government. This development comes after previous attempts to establish a centrist government without the FPO were unsuccessful.

In a televised address, Van der Bellen stated that he selected Kickl to begin negotiations with the conservative People's Party in an effort to establish a new government. The People's Party, seen as the only viable partner for the FPO, has already expressed readiness to enter coalition talks with Kickl.

This move marks a significant turn in Austria's political landscape as the country faces the possibility of a coalition government involving the far-right FPO, highlighting the complexities and shifts within Austrian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)