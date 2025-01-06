Left Menu

Austria's Freedom Party Faces Crucial Government Formation Challenge

Austria's Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, has been authorized to form a new government after the failure of other parties to create a coalition. This development follows the party's significant electoral win, despite strong opposition due to its far-right stance and controversial policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a groundbreaking political development, Austria's Freedom Party has been granted the mandate to form a new government, marking a significant shift towards the far-right for the first time since World War II. This follows the party's impressive electoral victory in September, securing 28.8% of the vote.

Initially, President Alexander Van der Bellen opted to give outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer's People's Party the chance to establish a government. However, efforts to exclude the Freedom Party from the government formation ultimately failed, leading to Nehammer's resignation.

Now tasked with forming the next government, Herbert Kickl's Freedom Party faces significant challenges, including Austria's economic recession, rising unemployment, and geopolitical threats, in addition to skepticism due to its controversial policies around immigration and EU relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

