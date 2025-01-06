Trump Seeks Delay in Hush Money Sentencing Ahead of Inauguration

In a bold legal maneuver, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has called on a New York judge to delay sentencing related to his criminal conviction over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, set for January 10. Trump's legal team is appealing the court's refusal to dismiss the case on grounds of presidential immunity and transition duties.

The defense lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, have requested Justice Juan Merchan to postpone the sentencing until the appellate process concludes. Such a move could prevent Trump from facing legal repercussions before his inauguration on January 20. Despite the gravity of his conviction on 34 felony counts, Merchan has suggested Trump might evade jail time.

This legal case traces back to a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Daniels, which was allegedly orchestrated to silence claims of a prior encounter with Trump. Trump, however, denies these allegations. The controversy has fueled accusations of politically motivated prosecutions by Trump's staff against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

(With inputs from agencies.)