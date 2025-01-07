Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Protest Saga: A Fight for Justice in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, continues his protest following a tumultuous arrest for an 'illegal' fast unto death. He was granted unconditional bail after initially challenging onerous conditions. Kishor's movement demands BPSC exam cancellation and a focus on Bihar youth's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:40 IST
Prashant Kishor's Protest Saga: A Fight for Justice in Bihar
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of events, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was granted unconditional bail following his arrest over an 'illegal' protest. On Monday, a court originally remanded him to judicial custody. Kishor's release underscores a chaotic legal battle against unreasonable bail conditions that he refused to accept.

Kishor was apprehended for staging a 'fast unto death' in violation of a Patna High Court order limiting protest locations. Authorities scrambled to detain him, showing procedural missteps that hindered his immediate incarceration at Beur Central Jail due to missing paperwork.

Bouncing back, Kishor vowed to persist with his Satyagraha, supporting civil service aspirant demands, and challenging the December exam amid paper leak allegations. Critics noted the episode likened to a 'movie,' yet Kishor urged political leaders to advocate for Bihar's youth rather than focus on theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025