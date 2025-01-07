Prashant Kishor's Protest Saga: A Fight for Justice in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, continues his protest following a tumultuous arrest for an 'illegal' fast unto death. He was granted unconditional bail after initially challenging onerous conditions. Kishor's movement demands BPSC exam cancellation and a focus on Bihar youth's future.
In a dramatic twist of events, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was granted unconditional bail following his arrest over an 'illegal' protest. On Monday, a court originally remanded him to judicial custody. Kishor's release underscores a chaotic legal battle against unreasonable bail conditions that he refused to accept.
Kishor was apprehended for staging a 'fast unto death' in violation of a Patna High Court order limiting protest locations. Authorities scrambled to detain him, showing procedural missteps that hindered his immediate incarceration at Beur Central Jail due to missing paperwork.
Bouncing back, Kishor vowed to persist with his Satyagraha, supporting civil service aspirant demands, and challenging the December exam amid paper leak allegations. Critics noted the episode likened to a 'movie,' yet Kishor urged political leaders to advocate for Bihar's youth rather than focus on theatrics.
