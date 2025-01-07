Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit: A Private Journey Amid Political Undercurrents

Donald Trump Jr. plans a private visit to Greenland, reportedly for creating video content, amidst political tensions over Greenland's autonomy and U.S. interest in the island. This visit follows U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's interest in Greenland. No official meetings with Greenlandic government figures are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:05 IST
Donald Trump Jr. is to visit Greenland on Tuesday, according to a local government official, amid renewed U.S. interest in the island. This trip comes two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump expressed desires to gain control over the Arctic region.

No official talks are scheduled with Greenland representatives, as Mininnguaq Kleist, the island's permanent secretary for foreign affairs, stated it is a private visit. A source revealed plans for Trump Jr. to record video content for a podcast, without any political engagements.

The visit comes as Greenland's Prime Minister pushes for independence, calling to end colonial ties with Denmark, although the U.S. interest in Greenland remains a backdrop to current events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

