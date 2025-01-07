Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit: A Private Journey Amid Political Undercurrents

Donald Trump Jr. is to visit Greenland on Tuesday, according to a local government official, amid renewed U.S. interest in the island. This trip comes two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump expressed desires to gain control over the Arctic region.

No official talks are scheduled with Greenland representatives, as Mininnguaq Kleist, the island's permanent secretary for foreign affairs, stated it is a private visit. A source revealed plans for Trump Jr. to record video content for a podcast, without any political engagements.

The visit comes as Greenland's Prime Minister pushes for independence, calling to end colonial ties with Denmark, although the U.S. interest in Greenland remains a backdrop to current events.

