Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: Venezuela and Paraguay Sever Ties

Venezuela cut diplomatic ties with Paraguay after Paraguay's President Santiago Pena backed Venezuela's opposition, recognizing Edmundo Gonzalez as the presidential election winner. Despite evidence of Gonzalez's win, President Nicolas Maduro was declared the victor. Paraguay expelled Venezuelan diplomats following the diplomatic breakup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:27 IST
Diplomatic Fallout: Venezuela and Paraguay Sever Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, Venezuela announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Paraguay. This escalation followed Paraguay's expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats in response to recent political tensions.

The conflict stems from Paraguayan President Santiago Pena's announcement supporting Venezuela's opposition, notably recognizing Edmundo Gonzalez as the rightful winner of Venezuela's presidential elections last year. While the opposition presented vote tallies supporting Gonzalez's victory, the electoral authority and the top court declared sitting President Nicolas Maduro as the winner.

With Maduro's inauguration for a third term imminent, President Pena emphasized on social media his commitment to aiding the international community in ensuring the recognition of Gonzalez's election victory and restoring democracy in Venezuela. In retaliation, the Venezuelan government condemned Pena's statement, leading to the termination of diplomatic ties and the expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats from Paraguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025