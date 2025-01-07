Diplomatic Fallout: Venezuela and Paraguay Sever Ties

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, Venezuela announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Paraguay. This escalation followed Paraguay's expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats in response to recent political tensions.

The conflict stems from Paraguayan President Santiago Pena's announcement supporting Venezuela's opposition, notably recognizing Edmundo Gonzalez as the rightful winner of Venezuela's presidential elections last year. While the opposition presented vote tallies supporting Gonzalez's victory, the electoral authority and the top court declared sitting President Nicolas Maduro as the winner.

With Maduro's inauguration for a third term imminent, President Pena emphasized on social media his commitment to aiding the international community in ensuring the recognition of Gonzalez's election victory and restoring democracy in Venezuela. In retaliation, the Venezuelan government condemned Pena's statement, leading to the termination of diplomatic ties and the expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats from Paraguay.

