Left Menu

Mahama's Return: Tackling Ghana's Challenges with Renewed Mandate

John Dramani Mahama will be inaugurated for his second term as Ghana’s president, aiming to solve issues like corruption and unemployment. Despite a growing economy, Mahama faces pressure to deliver on promises amid Ghana’s energy crisis while restoring public trust through policy reforms and anti-corruption measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:30 IST
Mahama's Return: Tackling Ghana's Challenges with Renewed Mandate

John Dramani Mahama is set to take office for his second term as Ghana's president on Tuesday, with renewed efforts to combat long-standing issues such as corruption, unemployment, and inflation.

Having won the December 7 election by a significant margin, Mahama replaces Nana Akufo-Addo, as Ghana continues its democratic tradition amidst regional instability. However, Mahama will need to quickly address public concerns regarding high youth unemployment and ingrained corruption, factors contributing to distrust in the political system.

With a bleak energy sector outlook and economic recovery under threat, Mahama's immediate challenges will include securing financing for energy needs, boosting agriculture, and prioritizing food production to tackle rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025