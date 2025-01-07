Mahama's Return: Tackling Ghana's Challenges with Renewed Mandate

John Dramani Mahama is set to take office for his second term as Ghana's president on Tuesday, with renewed efforts to combat long-standing issues such as corruption, unemployment, and inflation.

Having won the December 7 election by a significant margin, Mahama replaces Nana Akufo-Addo, as Ghana continues its democratic tradition amidst regional instability. However, Mahama will need to quickly address public concerns regarding high youth unemployment and ingrained corruption, factors contributing to distrust in the political system.

With a bleak energy sector outlook and economic recovery under threat, Mahama's immediate challenges will include securing financing for energy needs, boosting agriculture, and prioritizing food production to tackle rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)