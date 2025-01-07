Capitol in Crisis: Snow Storm Challenges Washington's Security Overdrive

Washington, D.C. is grappling with the convergence of a major snowstorm and an unprecedented series of high-security events. The capital's infrastructure is put to the test as officials juggle the certification of Trump's electoral victory, Carter's state funeral, and Trump's imminent inauguration.

Snowfall adds complexity to these events, demanding enhanced coordination among D.C. officials, the FBI, the Secret Service, and Capitol Police. This unique circumstance has prompted the deployment of specialized officers and increased surveillance, with authorities maintaining a no-tolerance policy for violence.

Amid flight delays and capital closures, the public remains alert as final funeral preparations for Carter unfold, while President Biden adapts travel plans due to adverse weather conditions. Residents brace for more disruptions as Trump-related events loom.

