Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Accuses AAP of Election Officer Intimidation

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has urged authorities to take action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for allegedly intimidating an election officer, accusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and others of conspiring by questioning and summoning the officer.

This allegation follows concerns from the New Delhi District Election Officer about perceived pressure from AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, for personal details of objectors, allegedly violating Election Commission of India guidelines.

Responding to these claims, AAP MP Sanjay Singh argued that election officials should be accountable and dismissed accusations of intimidation, asserting that seeking electoral information should not be seen as threatening.

(With inputs from agencies.)