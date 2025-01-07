Left Menu

Punjab BJP's Arvind Khanna Criticizes Government Over Drug Crisis

Arvind Khanna, Punjab BJP's vice president, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government for failing to address drug abuse over the past three years. He urged for genuine efforts over new policies and questioned AAP's accountability, emphasizing the need for effective action against the drug menace.

Punjab BJP state vice president Arvind Khanna has launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of failing to combat drug abuse during its three-year tenure.

Khanna asserted that the government has repeatedly fallen short of its promises, highlighting the hundreds of youth affected by the crisis and questioning the sincerity of newly introduced policies.

Charging the administration with making false promises, Khanna called for genuine action over hollow declarations and demanded accountability from AAP state president Aman Arora.

