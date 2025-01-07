Jean-Marie Le Pen: The Firebrand Who Shaped French Politics

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the influential founder of France's far-right National Front party, has died at the age of 96, according to sources close to his daughter Marine Le Pen. Le Pen, who was known for his populist and charismatic style, fundamentally reshaped French politics over his four-decade career.

He captured the discontent of voters over issues like immigration and job security, paralleling the rise of Donald Trump in American politics. Le Pen's life was defined by his fights, whether on the battlefield in France's colonial wars or in the political arena, where he often clashed with family members publicly.

Le Pen made global headlines in 2002 by reaching the French presidential run-off but lost heavily to Jacques Chirac. Despite this, he left a lasting mark on the political landscape, leveraging nationalism and skepticism towards the European Union, much like the sentiment that fueled Britain's Brexit.

(With inputs from agencies.)