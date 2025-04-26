Left Menu

Breaking Ground: India's Longest Rail Tunnel Triumph

Larsen & Toubro Limited successfully completed India's longest rail tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu in Uttarakhand, facing substantial geological challenges. Utilizing a Single Shield Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine, the project overcame water ingress and soft rock obstacles, making it the second fastest tunnel completion globally.

Uttarakhand | Updated: 26-04-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro Limited has successfully completed India's longest rail tunnel, stretching between Devprayag and Janasu in Uttarakhand. The completion marks a significant achievement in overcoming numerous geological challenges that threatened to derail the project. Renowned for its tough construction conditions, the tunnel passed through the challenging terrains of the Himalayas.

The project utilized a Single Shield Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), a first in the Himalayan region, allowing for the efficient excavation of the 14.57-km tunnel. At one point, the TBM was met with a sudden influx of water, severely testing the resilience of the engineering team. However, a steadfast commitment to overcoming these hurdles saw the project through to its successful conclusion.

The coordination of advanced scientific and physical investigative methods was crucial. Between chemical grouting and seismic prediction, the team adapted swiftly to the rocky conditions, ensuring safety and efficiency. The tunnel now serves as a testament to L&T's engineering prowess and stands as the world's second fastest in completion speed.

