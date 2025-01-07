Jean-Marie Le Pen, the provocative founder of France's far-right National Front, has passed away at the age of 96. Le Pen, a polarizing figure in French politics, was known for his contentious rhetoric on immigration and globalization, often criticized for being xenophobic.

Throughout his career, Le Pen faced numerous allegations of racism and antisemitism. His controversial remarks on the Nazi gas chambers, deemed a 'detail' of history, led to public outrage and legal actions, leaving a contentious legacy for the next generation to assess.

Le Pen's influence reached a peak when he advanced to the presidential election run-off in 2002, marking a significant moment in France's political landscape. With a keen understanding of voter discontent, he helped shape modern French politics, paralleling the rise of populists like Donald Trump.

