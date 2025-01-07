U.S. Sanctions Top Hungarian Official Amid Corruption Allegations

The U.S. Treasury announced on Tuesday sanctions against Antal Rogan, a senior Hungarian government official, citing suspicions of corruption. Rogan, a close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was accused of exploiting his position for financial gain.

Efforts to contact Rogan for comment were unsuccessful, and the Hungarian government has not responded to requests for a statement. The Treasury emphasized its resolve to hold accountable officials who misuse their offices, including Rogan, for such illicit purposes.

Rogan's longstanding ties with Orban include managing his media operations and electoral campaigns. His responsibilities also cover Hungary's secret services. The U.S.'s action contributes to ongoing tensions between Budapest and Washington, driven partly by Hungary's relationship with Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)