Court Halts Release of Classified Document Investigation Report Involving Trump

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary order preventing Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a report on his investigations into President-elect Donald Trump. The probe focuses on Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The order, made by Judge Aileen Cannon, comes amid ongoing legal proceedings concerning Trump's associates, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who argued that releasing the report would prejudice their case. Both individuals face charges of obstructing the documents investigation.

The Special Counsel was leading cases against Trump, which have since been dismissed. In response to the court's latest decision, Trump expressed his satisfaction, describing the investigations as politically motivated. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is awaiting instructions on how to manage the report before Trump potentially returns to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)