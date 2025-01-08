Left Menu

Trudeau Rejects Trump's Economic Force Suggestion for Canada as 51st State

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion to make Canada the 51st U.S. state through economic force. Trudeau emphasized the mutual benefits of being trading partners. Trump has criticized Canada's trade surplus, proposing tariffs. Trudeau plans to step down amid declining party popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a proposal by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to use economic force to annex Canada as the 51st state. In a statement, Trudeau asserted, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," highlighting the importance of the trading relationship between the two countries.

In a recent Mar-a-Lago appearance, Trump clarified his stance by rejecting military force, instead suggesting economic leverage. He commented, "Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something," while taking issue with what he terms Canada's trade surplus. This follows his threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, despite the strong trade connections.

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly criticized Trump's statements, accusing them of showing a complete misunderstanding of Canadian strength. Meanwhile, Trudeau has announced plans to resign under mounting pressure, as polls predict a likely electoral victory for the Conservatives amidst the Liberal Party's dropping popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

