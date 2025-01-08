Left Menu

BJP's Crucial Delhi Poll Strategy Meeting Involving Modi and Shah

The BJP's Central Election Committee will meet to finalize Delhi assembly poll candidates. High-profile attendees include PM Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP previously released 29 candidates, starting a race against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. Assembly polls are on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:07 IST
BJP's Crucial Delhi Poll Strategy Meeting Involving Modi and Shah
PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda at an earlier BJP CEC (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to convene in two days to finalize their remaining candidates for the Delhi assembly polls, according to reliable sources. Key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, also BJP National President, Rajnath Singh, along with other significant CEC members are expected to attend the crucial meeting.

Earlier, BJP unveiled its initial list of 29 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, signaling intense multi-cornered contests across several constituencies in the capital. Notably, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and current Chief Minister Atishi from the AAP are set for triangular contests on their respective seats. Among BJP's stalwarts in the fray are Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa for Rajouri Garden, and ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely for Gandhi Nagar.

In a strategic move, Parvesh Verma, former MP and son of erstwhile Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, challenges Kejriwal on the pivotal New Delhi seat, while Congress throws in Sandeep Dikshit, progeny of former CM Shiela Dikshit. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is pitted against Atishi in Kalkaji as Congress fields former MLA Alka Lamba. As February 5 approaches for the elections and February 8 for the results tally, BJP is amplifying its campaign, targeting Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scandal. BJP aims to establish itself as a 'double-engine government' in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

