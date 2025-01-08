Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Bidhuri Over Controversial Remarks Amid Delhi Polls

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticized Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks about her 'cheeks', labeling them as "ridiculous" and "unnecessary." In a media interaction, she highlighted that such comments are diversions from addressing key issues that affect the people of Delhi during the election period.

The controversy erupted after Bidhuri's statement, where he claimed that, if elected, BJP would develop roads in Kalkaji to resemble the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi." The Congress MP highlighted that the focus during elections should be on critical matters concerning Delhi residents.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of the alleged remarks by BJP's Bidhuri, who is contesting the Kalkaji assembly seat against CM Atishi. Bidhuri later expressed regret, stating his comments were a reaction to past remarks by Lalu Yadav, with the Congress having remained silent during his tenure as a minister. This is one among several controversial statements clouding the pre-poll atmosphere.

In another incident on January 5, Bidhuri, at a public gathering, made remarks about CM Atishi's surname, suggesting a change in her family ties. In response, Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X, accusing BJP leaders of crossing boundaries of indecency and abusing CM Atishi, assuring that Delhi's residents will respond strongly in the upcoming elections.

The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with the vote count on February 8. The ruling AAP, boasting significant victories in the last two terms, is currently facing a challenging contest with BJP and Congress scrambling to gain political ground. (ANI)

