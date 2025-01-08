PTI and Government Attempt to Mend Political Rift

In a bid to alleviate rising political tensions, Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced its decision to partake in a third round of negotiations with the government. This development comes amidst escalating disputes as party leaders demand access to their jailed leader, Imran Khan, ahead of talks.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan conveyed that the party leadership has been granted permission by Khan to enter talks despite restricted direct communication. The key negotiation points include the formation of a commission to delve into previous instances of violence and the liberation of PTI workers.

The ongoing dialogue is also anticipated to receive international attention, with the PTI open to engagement with any friendly nation's leader. While speculation surrounds Khan's potential release by January 20, formal agreements remain elusive. Government advisor Rana Sanaullah signaled patience as the National Assembly Speaker returns to facilitate further discussions.

