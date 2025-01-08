Left Menu

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Hush Money Sentencing

Donald Trump requests the Supreme Court to halt his sentencing on New York's hush money case, arguing the felony conviction would harm presidential operations. His legal team cites presidential immunity, while the prosecution prepares a response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:02 IST
Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Hush Money Sentencing
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, President-elect, has made an urgent plea to the Supreme Court to stop his impending sentencing scheduled for Friday in a New York case involving hush money payments.

On Wednesday, Trump's legal team approached the nation's highest judicial body following the refusal of New York courts to postpone the sentencing by Judge Juan M Merchan, who found Trump guilty last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump maintains his innocence.

The Supreme Court intervention seeks to prevent what Trump's attorneys describe as a 'grave injustice,' arguing that the felony conviction would severely impede his presidential duties. Trump's motion, led by lawyers John Sauer and Todd Blanche, also contends that a recent Supreme Court ruling supporting presidential immunity may render the New York court's actions invalid. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is poised to respond, while Trump's appeal emphasizes the political nature of the case and requests dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025