Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Hush Money Sentencing
Donald Trump requests the Supreme Court to halt his sentencing on New York's hush money case, arguing the felony conviction would harm presidential operations. His legal team cites presidential immunity, while the prosecution prepares a response.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump, President-elect, has made an urgent plea to the Supreme Court to stop his impending sentencing scheduled for Friday in a New York case involving hush money payments.
On Wednesday, Trump's legal team approached the nation's highest judicial body following the refusal of New York courts to postpone the sentencing by Judge Juan M Merchan, who found Trump guilty last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump maintains his innocence.
The Supreme Court intervention seeks to prevent what Trump's attorneys describe as a 'grave injustice,' arguing that the felony conviction would severely impede his presidential duties. Trump's motion, led by lawyers John Sauer and Todd Blanche, also contends that a recent Supreme Court ruling supporting presidential immunity may render the New York court's actions invalid. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is poised to respond, while Trump's appeal emphasizes the political nature of the case and requests dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
