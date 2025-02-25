Left Menu

Tragic Boat Incident Claims Lives Off New York Coast

A recreational fishing trip turned tragic when a boat sank off New York City's coast, resulting in three confirmed deaths and a fourth person presumed dead. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its extensive search for Bronx resident Vernon Glasford. Two others were hospitalized in critical and stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:02 IST
Tragic Boat Incident Claims Lives Off New York Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of New York City as a boat sank, claiming the lives of three individuals. A fourth person is still presumed dead.

Efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard to locate 52-year-old Vern Glasford were called off after an extensive search, leaving the Bronx community in shock and mourning.

Captain Jonathan Andrechik expressed deep sympathies to the affected families, acknowledging the painful decision to suspend the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025