Tragic Boat Incident Claims Lives Off New York Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of New York City as a boat sank, claiming the lives of three individuals. A fourth person is still presumed dead.

Efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard to locate 52-year-old Vern Glasford were called off after an extensive search, leaving the Bronx community in shock and mourning.

Captain Jonathan Andrechik expressed deep sympathies to the affected families, acknowledging the painful decision to suspend the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)