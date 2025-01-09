Veterans and Officials Urge Trump to Preserve Afghan Visa Programs
A group of veterans, former and current U.S. officials are urging President-elect Trump to maintain special visa and resettlement programs for Afghans who aided the U.S. government. Concerns have risen over potential restrictions under Trump's upcoming administration, with fears of bureaucratic barriers hindering immigration processes.
Hundreds of veterans and U.S. officials are appealing to President-elect Donald Trump to uphold visa and resettlement initiatives for Afghans at risk due to their collaboration with the U.S. during the Taliban conflict. These concerns come amid fears of immigration policy tightening under Trump's leadership.
The letter, convened by #AfghanEvac, emphasizes the importance of maintaining this trust, stating that turning away now would betray the values defended by American forces and Afghans during the war. The group seeks congressional approval for an additional 50,000 Special Immigration Visas.
While fears are mounting about potential barriers to these programs under Trump, advocates like Shawn VanDiver express hope that commitments to allies will be upheld. Former U.S. officials stress the importance of this continuity as more at-risk Afghans seek refuge in the U.S.
