Left Menu

Veterans and Officials Urge Trump to Preserve Afghan Visa Programs

A group of veterans, former and current U.S. officials are urging President-elect Trump to maintain special visa and resettlement programs for Afghans who aided the U.S. government. Concerns have risen over potential restrictions under Trump's upcoming administration, with fears of bureaucratic barriers hindering immigration processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 03:46 IST
Veterans and Officials Urge Trump to Preserve Afghan Visa Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of veterans and U.S. officials are appealing to President-elect Donald Trump to uphold visa and resettlement initiatives for Afghans at risk due to their collaboration with the U.S. during the Taliban conflict. These concerns come amid fears of immigration policy tightening under Trump's leadership.

The letter, convened by #AfghanEvac, emphasizes the importance of maintaining this trust, stating that turning away now would betray the values defended by American forces and Afghans during the war. The group seeks congressional approval for an additional 50,000 Special Immigration Visas.

While fears are mounting about potential barriers to these programs under Trump, advocates like Shawn VanDiver express hope that commitments to allies will be upheld. Former U.S. officials stress the importance of this continuity as more at-risk Afghans seek refuge in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025