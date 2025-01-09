Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

In a renewed legislative effort, prominent Republican Congressman Andy Biggs has once again introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives aiming to terminate Pakistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance insists that the President should issue a certification only if Pakistan demonstrates significant military operations against the Haqqani Network.

The bill stipulates that Pakistan must prove its commitment to preventing the Haqqani Network from using its territory as a safe haven and coordinate with the Afghan government to confine militant movements along the border. Initially tabled in January 2019, the bill has repeatedly failed to gain legislative traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)