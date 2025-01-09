Lebanon's Crucial Vote: A New President on the Horizon?

Lebanese parliament members gather once more to confront the lengthy presidential vacancy that has burdened the nation for over two years. On Thursday, a pivotal vote is poised to potentially usher in a new leader, a prospect long overburdened by political deadlock.

Joseph Aoun, the current army commander, has surfaced as a strong contender backed by international players such as the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aoun is not related to the former president Michel Aoun, who left office in October 2022. His candidacy gained momentum when Suleiman Frangieh, once favored by Hezbollah, withdrew and endorsed Aoun.

Challenges linger as Lebanon's constitution presents hurdles for a sitting army official assuming presidency. The nation grapples with economic struggles magnified by a protracted crisis, exacerbating the urgency for substantial international assistance rooted in structural reform. The upcoming leader faces the monumental task of implementing a ceasefire and securing funds for Lebanon's recovery post-conflict.

