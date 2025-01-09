Army Commander Aoun Tipped for Lebanon's Presidency Amid Power Shift
Lebanon's parliament convened to elect a new president, with army commander General Joseph Aoun likely to win in the second round. His election, backed by Western and Arab nations, represents a shift in power dynamics, diminishing Hezbollah's influence after its conflict with Israel.
Lebanon's political landscape is poised for change as parliament convenes to elect a new president after the position has been vacant since 2022. General Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's army commander known for his U.S.-backed leadership, is anticipated to succeed in the second round of voting.
Despite falling short in the first round, Aoun is likely to secure victory with backing from the Shi'ite Hezbollah and Amal Movement. Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session to facilitate consultations, exemplifying Aoun's momentum driven by recent support from French and Saudi envoys.
Aoun's potential presidency marks a pivotal shift, highlighting Hezbollah's waning influence and a new chapter in Lebanon's governance. The new president is expected to initiate discussions to form a government, working towards stability in the historically sectarian power-sharing system.
