Tragedy Strikes: Airstrike Devastates Myanmar Village

An airstrike by Myanmar's military in a village controlled by an ethnic minority resulted in about 40 deaths and at least 20 injuries. The attack triggered a massive fire that burned hundreds of homes. The incident reflects ongoing violence post the military coup of February 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:25 IST
A devastating airstrike launched by Myanmar's army on a village inhabited by an ethnic minority has resulted in approximately 40 fatalities and left at least 20 individuals injured, according to reports from local officials and a charity organization on Thursday. The bombing sparked a blaze that consumed hundreds of homes.

The tragic event occurred on Wednesday in Kyauk Ni Maw village located on Ramree island within the Rakhine state, an area controlled by the Arakan Army. Despite the severity of the attack, the military has refrained from acknowledging any operations in the region.

The dire situation in the village remains unverified independently due to restricted internet and cellphone access. This incident is part of a wider conflict plaguing Myanmar since the military's ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, which has led to widespread armed resistance following the suppression of peaceful protests by state forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

