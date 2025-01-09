Tragedy Strikes: Airstrike Devastates Myanmar Village

A devastating airstrike launched by Myanmar's army on a village inhabited by an ethnic minority has resulted in approximately 40 fatalities and left at least 20 individuals injured, according to reports from local officials and a charity organization on Thursday. The bombing sparked a blaze that consumed hundreds of homes.

The tragic event occurred on Wednesday in Kyauk Ni Maw village located on Ramree island within the Rakhine state, an area controlled by the Arakan Army. Despite the severity of the attack, the military has refrained from acknowledging any operations in the region.

The dire situation in the village remains unverified independently due to restricted internet and cellphone access. This incident is part of a wider conflict plaguing Myanmar since the military's ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, which has led to widespread armed resistance following the suppression of peaceful protests by state forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)