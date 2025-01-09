Joseph Aoun's Presidential Victory Marks Shift in Lebanon’s Power Dynamic

In a significant political shift, Lebanon's parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as the new head of state, indicating a waning influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Supported by the United States, Aoun's election marks a new chapter for the embattled nation.

Joseph Aoun, 60, addressed parliament, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that the state holds exclusive rights to arms, a stance applauded by many as Hezbollah lawmakers watched quietly. He pledged to rebuild war-damaged regions and prevent future Israeli aggression.

The election signifies Saudi Arabia's revived influence over Lebanon's affairs as Hezbollah struggles in the aftermath of conflicts. International actors including the U.S., France, and Saudi Arabia rallied behind Aoun, viewing his presidency as a step towards Lebanon's economic and political recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)