Amid commemorations marking three years of war with Russia, Ukraine welcomed European officials, underscoring shifting alliances as U.S. leadership under President Donald Trump pivots towards Moscow. Remaining at odds with Trump, who called President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "dictator," Ukraine seeks U.S. backing through a mineral wealth partnership deal, although security concerns mask its finalization.

European leaders met in Kyiv, driven by the urgent need to support Ukraine against Trump's unexpected foreign policy reversal. U.S. officials, keen to establish peace talks with Russia, suggested reframing regional security concerns. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna expressed hope for a swift agreement in Washington to solidify Ukraine's long-term geopolitical commitment.

As diplomatic tensions simmer, Zelenskiy seeks to fortify European alliances while voicing aspirations for a lasting peace through unity and cooperation. Meanwhile, military and civilian tolls continue to swell. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that Ukraine could potentially join the EU by 2030, contingent on reform pace and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)