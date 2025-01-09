Left Menu

Swiss National's Mysterious Death in Iranian Jail Raises Concerns

A Swiss national accused of espionage died by suicide in Iran's Semnan prison. The Iranian judiciary reported his death, noting he was alone when it occurred. Swiss officials are investigating the incident. The country acts as a mediator between the US and Iran due to historical ties.

  • Country:
  • Iran

A Swiss national facing espionage charges reportedly committed suicide in a detention facility located in Iran's Semnan province, according to state media.

The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency stated the individual requested food from his cellmate before taking his life while alone, despite efforts to save him proving futile.

Swiss officials verified the man's death, acknowledging they are working with Iranian authorities to investigate the incident, as Switzerland remains a diplomatic intermediary between Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

