Left Menu

The Controversial 'Laken Riley Act': Senate Approaches Crucial Immigration Vote

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on the 'Laken Riley Act,' a bill requiring detention of certain migrants suspected of criminal activity. The House passed the bill with some bipartisan support. Democrats remain divided, seeking amendments to address broader immigration reform and constitutional concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:24 IST
The Controversial 'Laken Riley Act': Senate Approaches Crucial Immigration Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate is poised to advance the 'Laken Riley Act,' a controversial bill compelling the detention of migrants suspected of criminal activity. Named after a Georgia student murdered by a previously arrested Venezuelan man, the bill passed the House with bipartisan backing, receiving 48 Democratic votes among 264 supporters.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for inauguration, Senate Republicans strategize to attain the necessary Democratic support to bypass legislative hurdles. Political figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speculate on bipartisan backing, with Democrats like Senators John Fetterman and Ruben Gallego co-sponsoring the legislation.

Nevertheless, the bill faces opposition within Democratic ranks, decried as racial profiling undermining constitutional rights. Some Democrats urge amendments for comprehensive immigration reform, indicating a contentious path forward for the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025