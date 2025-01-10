Left Menu

China Sends High-Level Envoy to Trump's Inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to dispatch a high-level envoy to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Sources informed the Financial Times that Beijing has notified Trump's transition team that the envoy will attend instead of President Xi.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to send a high-ranking envoy to the forthcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Sources close to the talks revealed to the Financial Times that Beijing has informed Trump's transition team of this decision.

The official representation marks China's strategic approach to manage U.S.-China relations at a pivotal moment.

