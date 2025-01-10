Left Menu

JD Vance Steps Down from Senate Seat Stoking Political Anticipation

JD Vance, the Republican Vice President-elect, announced his resignation from his U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, paving the way for his inauguration. His seat will be filled by an appointee until a special election in 2026. The resignation follows the Republicans' narrow victory in both Senate and House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 04:26 IST
JD Vance Steps Down from Senate Seat Stoking Political Anticipation
JD Vance

In a pivotal move, Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance announced on Thursday his intention to resign from his Ohio Senate seat at midnight, bracing for his forthcoming inauguration later this month. This decision reflects a significant political shift following the recent U.S. elections.

The Republican duo of President-elect Donald Trump and Vance clinched victory over their Democratic rivals, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the closely contested Nov. 5 election. With Vance stepping down, his Senate seat will be temporarily filled by an appointee selected by Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

This appointee will serve until a special election slated for November 2026. The outcome of that election will determine who completes the remainder of Vance's term, originally ending in January 2029. In his resignation letter to Ohio's governor, Vance expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent Ohio over the last two years. The recent elections saw Republicans securing a slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025