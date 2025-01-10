JD Vance Steps Down from Senate Seat Stoking Political Anticipation
JD Vance, the Republican Vice President-elect, announced his resignation from his U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, paving the way for his inauguration. His seat will be filled by an appointee until a special election in 2026. The resignation follows the Republicans' narrow victory in both Senate and House.
In a pivotal move, Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance announced on Thursday his intention to resign from his Ohio Senate seat at midnight, bracing for his forthcoming inauguration later this month. This decision reflects a significant political shift following the recent U.S. elections.
The Republican duo of President-elect Donald Trump and Vance clinched victory over their Democratic rivals, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the closely contested Nov. 5 election. With Vance stepping down, his Senate seat will be temporarily filled by an appointee selected by Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
This appointee will serve until a special election slated for November 2026. The outcome of that election will determine who completes the remainder of Vance's term, originally ending in January 2029. In his resignation letter to Ohio's governor, Vance expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent Ohio over the last two years. The recent elections saw Republicans securing a slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
