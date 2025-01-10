Left Menu

Who's Next? Canada Awaits New Prime Minister Amid Political Upheaval

Canada's Liberal Party is set to announce a new prime minister on March 9 following Justin Trudeau's resignation. Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland are seen as front runners. The political shift comes at a challenging time with threats from U.S. President-elect Trump and a minority government at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is on the cusp of a significant political shift as the governing Liberal Party prepares to announce the country's next prime minister on March 9. This follows Justin Trudeau's unexpected resignation this week, marking a pivotal moment in Canadian politics.

The leadership contest sees former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as front runners, vying for the role amid challenging times for Canada. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has stirred tensions by calling Canada the 51st state and threatening tariffs, adding pressure to the political landscape.

As the Liberal Party gears up for the upcoming battle, polls suggest a tough fight ahead with the Conservatives in the lead. The new leader will face a minority government vulnerable to a no-confidence vote, complicating an already tumultuous scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

