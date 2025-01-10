Who's Next? Canada Awaits New Prime Minister Amid Political Upheaval

Canada is on the cusp of a significant political shift as the governing Liberal Party prepares to announce the country's next prime minister on March 9. This follows Justin Trudeau's unexpected resignation this week, marking a pivotal moment in Canadian politics.

The leadership contest sees former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as front runners, vying for the role amid challenging times for Canada. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has stirred tensions by calling Canada the 51st state and threatening tariffs, adding pressure to the political landscape.

As the Liberal Party gears up for the upcoming battle, polls suggest a tough fight ahead with the Conservatives in the lead. The new leader will face a minority government vulnerable to a no-confidence vote, complicating an already tumultuous scenario.

