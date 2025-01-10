Left Menu

Political Freebies Overshadow Core Issues in Delhi Ahead of Polls

The political climate in Delhi is heavily influenced by debates over 'freebies' before the assembly elections, diverting attention from pressing issues like pollution, crime, and infrastructure. Major parties, including AAP, Congress, and BJP, are making welfare promises, yet neglect vital systemic concerns for the city’s growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:22 IST
  • India

The political discourse in Delhi is currently being dominated by conversations around 'freebies' ahead of the assembly polls, overshadowing other major issues including pollution, law and order, crimes against women, and infrastructure. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading with initiatives like free electricity, healthcare, and transportation for women. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP have presented their own schemes, with Prime Minister Modi reassuring voters that the BJP will continue existing welfare programs if voted to power.

Despite these enticing promises, critical issues such as pollution, poor drainage, and rising crime rates, especially against women, remain largely addressed. With winter approaching, concerns about smog and air quality are especially pressing, as last year's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached the 'severe plus' category, posing significant health risks. Additionally, systemic issues like water shortages and poor infrastructure further exacerbate the situation.

Critics, including Bhartiya Liberal Party president Munish Kumar Raizada, argue that the giveaways undermine effective governance and policy-making, diverting focus from fundamental needs like job creation. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, the focus on freebies may overshadow crucial long-term growth issues for the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

