Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Detention of Odisha Leaders in Chhattisgarh

Naveen Patnaik, chief of the BJD, called on the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to facilitate the immediate release of Vishal Das and other detained panchayat representatives. Allegedly held by police, the incident has sparked a political controversy.

In a letter encountering the situation as 'disturbing,' Patnaik emphasized the safety of Odisha's citizens and sought clarity on their detainment. BJP's Saroj Padhy countered, questioning the presence of those detained in Chhattisgarh overnight.

Protests by BJD supporters erupted in Jharsuguda, demanding the release of Vishal Das. The controversy escalates tensions, reminding citizens of past incidents involving law enforcement and political figures.

