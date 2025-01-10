Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Detention of Odisha Leaders in Chhattisgarh
BJD leader Naveen Patnaik urged Chhattisgarh CM for the release of Vishal Das and panchayat representatives detained by police. BJP refuted the allegations. Protests erupted in Jharsuguda led by Deepali Das. The incident raises political tension and questions about legality and cross-border relations.
Naveen Patnaik, chief of the BJD, called on the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to facilitate the immediate release of Vishal Das and other detained panchayat representatives. Allegedly held by police, the incident has sparked a political controversy.
In a letter encountering the situation as 'disturbing,' Patnaik emphasized the safety of Odisha's citizens and sought clarity on their detainment. BJP's Saroj Padhy countered, questioning the presence of those detained in Chhattisgarh overnight.
Protests by BJD supporters erupted in Jharsuguda, demanding the release of Vishal Das. The controversy escalates tensions, reminding citizens of past incidents involving law enforcement and political figures.
