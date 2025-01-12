Biden Administration Delays Enforcement on Nippon Steel's U.S. Bid
The Biden administration has delayed enforcing an executive order requiring Nippon Steel to abandon its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel. This delay allows the courts to review a legal challenge against President Biden's order, which previously had a 30-day transaction unwind period.
In a significant move, the Biden administration has opted to delay the enforcement of a recent executive order that required Nippon Steel to drop its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel.
The original order mandated a 30-day period for the parties to unwind their transaction, a timeline now paused.
This delay is intended to allow the courts adequate time to examine a legal challenge filed by the involved parties against President Joe Biden's directive.
