Empowering India's Future: Youth at the Helm of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of India's youth in propelling the nation toward a developed status, during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

He underscored the ambition to achieve India's development goals, citing examples of accelerated achievements in various sectors, such as the early completion of the ethanol blending target.

Modi assured his full confidence in the younger generation, drawing parallels with historic global transformations as he urged collective participation in the country's progressive journey to become the third-largest economy by the next decade.

