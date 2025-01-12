Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Youth at the Helm of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's youth as the driving force in its journey to becoming a developed nation. Addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, he stressed the importance of setting ambitious goals, collective efforts, and the active participation of citizens to achieve substantial progress by 2047.

Updated: 12-01-2025 16:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of India's youth in propelling the nation toward a developed status, during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

He underscored the ambition to achieve India's development goals, citing examples of accelerated achievements in various sectors, such as the early completion of the ethanol blending target.

Modi assured his full confidence in the younger generation, drawing parallels with historic global transformations as he urged collective participation in the country's progressive journey to become the third-largest economy by the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

